Rival military factions battle for control of Sudan — dozens of civilians are killed NPR's Leila Fadel talks to former U.S. State Department special envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman about the bloody struggle in Sudan between the army and rival paramilitary forces.

Africa Rival military factions battle for control of Sudan — dozens of civilians are killed Rival military factions battle for control of Sudan — dozens of civilians are killed Audio will be available later today. NPR's Leila Fadel talks to former U.S. State Department special envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman about the bloody struggle in Sudan between the army and rival paramilitary forces. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor