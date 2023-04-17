Keri Russell embraces her new role as 'The Diplomat' : Fresh Air After starring in Felicity from 1998 until 2002, Russell took a break from acting. "That step back is the only way I'm still in this business," She says. She went on to star (with her real-life partner Matthew Rhys) in The Americans. Now, in the new Netflix political drama, The Diplomat, Russell plays a career foreign service officer who's forced out of her comfort zone when she becomes the U.S. ambassador in London.



Also, Maureen Corrigan reviews There Will Be Fire, by Rory Carroll.

Fresh Air Keri Russell embraces her new role as 'The Diplomat' Keri Russell embraces her new role as 'The Diplomat' Listen · 46:09 46:09 After starring in Felicity from 1998 until 2002, Russell took a break from acting. "That step back is the only way I'm still in this business," She says. She went on to star (with her real-life partner Matthew Rhys) in The Americans. Now, in the new Netflix political drama, The Diplomat, Russell plays a career foreign service officer who's forced out of her comfort zone when she becomes the U.S. ambassador in London.



Also, Maureen Corrigan reviews There Will Be Fire, by Rory Carroll. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor