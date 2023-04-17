Keri Russell embraces her new role as 'The Diplomat'
After starring in Felicity from 1998 until 2002, Russell took a break from acting. "That step back is the only way I'm still in this business," She says. She went on to star (with her real-life partner Matthew Rhys) in The Americans. Now, in the new Netflix political drama, The Diplomat, Russell plays a career foreign service officer who's forced out of her comfort zone when she becomes the U.S. ambassador in London.
Also, Maureen Corrigan reviews There Will Be Fire, by Rory Carroll.