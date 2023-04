Sudan citizens are hiding from intense fighting between army and paramilitary group NPR's Scott Detrow talks with Cameron Hudson, former special envoy to Sudan, about the fighting that broke out in the country over the weekend, and what's at stake.

Africa Sudan citizens are hiding from intense fighting between army and paramilitary group Sudan citizens are hiding from intense fighting between army and paramilitary group Listen · 4:24 4:24 NPR's Scott Detrow talks with Cameron Hudson, former special envoy to Sudan, about the fighting that broke out in the country over the weekend, and what's at stake. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor