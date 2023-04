New emissions rules can only be met if auto makers can sell lots of EVs soon NPR's Ailsa Chang and Keith Barry of Consumer Reports discuss whether now is a good time to buy a new electric vehicle, or whether it's best to wait.

Business New emissions rules can only be met if auto makers can sell lots of EVs soon New emissions rules can only be met if auto makers can sell lots of EVs soon Listen · 4:11 4:11 NPR's Ailsa Chang and Keith Barry of Consumer Reports discuss whether now is a good time to buy a new electric vehicle, or whether it's best to wait. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor