Public transit in New Orleans needs an overhaul. The solution could lie in the past Bus ridership is rebounding but still below pre-COVID levels. Federal dollars are expanding services in many parts of the country. We take a ride through New Orleans to find what could be improved.

National Public transit in New Orleans needs an overhaul. The solution could lie in the past Public transit in New Orleans needs an overhaul. The solution could lie in the past Listen · 3:40 3:40 Bus ridership is rebounding but still below pre-COVID levels. Federal dollars are expanding services in many parts of the country. We take a ride through New Orleans to find what could be improved. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor