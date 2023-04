How a teacher's feedback changed things for a stuttering student Susan Greenstein Prescott's unsung hero is her 12th grade English teacher, Fred DeMayo. He assigned everyone a poem to recite aloud — but she had a stutter. His feedback empowered her life forever.

Education How a teacher's feedback changed things for a stuttering student How a teacher's feedback changed things for a stuttering student Listen · 3:06 3:06 Susan Greenstein Prescott's unsung hero is her 12th grade English teacher, Fred DeMayo. He assigned everyone a poem to recite aloud — but she had a stutter. His feedback empowered her life forever. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor