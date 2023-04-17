Delroy Lindo

toggle caption Hulu

Delroy Lindo is a veteran actor and writer. Born in London to Jamaican parents, Delroy spent his childhood moving from place to place. As a teenager, he moved with his family to Toronto and then San Francisco, where he began studying acting at the American Conservatory Theater. He got his first movie role before graduation in a John Candy-helmed comedy called Find the Lady. He spent the next decade alternating between movies and Broadway stages. He earned a Tony nomination for his role in Joe Turner's Come and Gone. The movie roles that came after this, including an acclaimed role in Spike Lee's Malcolm X, cemented his place in Hollywood. His versatility in Crooklyn, Get Shorty, The Cider House Rules, and more only increased his demand.

Currently, Delroy is starring in the new Hulu series Unprisoned. It's about a father who reconnects with his adult daughter after serving a 17-year prison sentence. He plays Edwin, whose life changes when he moves in with his therapist daughter Paige, played by Kerry Washington. Edwin is smart and charming and charismatic... and he just got out of prison. Paige was his support on the outside, only she's feeling pretty mixed about the whole thing.

Delroy has been a public figure for a long time, and for most of that time, he didn't really talk about himself. Now? He's writing a memoir. On this episode of Bullseye, we asked him what changed.