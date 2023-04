Grand jury declines charging 8 Akron police officers who fatally shot Jayland Walker Eight Akron police officers who fatally shot Jayland Walker, a 25-year-old Black man, will not be indicted after a grand jury concluded that officers were legally justified in their actions.

