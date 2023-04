The defamation trial of Dominion Voting Systems v. Fox News is about to begin NPR's A Martinez speaks with Martin Garbus, a New York lawyer who has argued many high profile First Amendment cases, about how the case brought against Fox news could affect the media industry.

Law The defamation trial of Dominion Voting Systems v. Fox News is about to begin The defamation trial of Dominion Voting Systems v. Fox News is about to begin Listen · 6:52 6:52 NPR's A Martinez speaks with Martin Garbus, a New York lawyer who has argued many high profile First Amendment cases, about how the case brought against Fox news could affect the media industry. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor