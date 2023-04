Jon Ward says writing about the evangelical movement released bottled up emotions NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Jon Ward, Yahoo News chief national correspondent, about his memoir: Testimony, which details his upbringing in, and break from, an influential evangelical church.

NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Jon Ward, Yahoo News chief national correspondent, about his memoir: Testimony, which details his upbringing in, and break from, an influential evangelical church.