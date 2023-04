Library of Congress adds 25 new recordings to its National Recording Registry Included in the registry is the oldest surviving recording of mariachi music and Koko Taylor's "Wang Dang Doodle." For the first time, the list includes a female rapper and a video game soundtrack.

Music News Library of Congress adds 25 new recordings to its National Recording Registry Library of Congress adds 25 new recordings to its National Recording Registry Audio will be available later today. Included in the registry is the oldest surviving recording of mariachi music and Koko Taylor's "Wang Dang Doodle." For the first time, the list includes a female rapper and a video game soundtrack. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor