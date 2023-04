White Kansas City man charged with shooting Black teen who went to the wrong house Prosecutors in Clay County, Mo., say an 84-year-old Kansas City man is charged with two felonies for shooting Black teenager Ralph Yarl, who knocked on his door after going to the wrong address.

National White Kansas City man charged with shooting Black teen who went to the wrong house White Kansas City man charged with shooting Black teen who went to the wrong house Audio will be available later today. Prosecutors in Clay County, Mo., say an 84-year-old Kansas City man is charged with two felonies for shooting Black teenager Ralph Yarl, who knocked on his door after going to the wrong address. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor