Stargazers in Alaska recently saw a rare sight while checking out the Northern Lights They saw a ghostly, light-blue swirl in the sky. Researchers say it was excess fuel expelled from a SpaceX rocket. That fuel turned into ice in the atmosphere and reflected light from the sun.

