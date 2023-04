A portion of the Colorado River is among the 10 most endangered rivers in the country A conservation group says pollution and climate change are among the pressures on rivers. A stretch of the Colorado River that flows through Grand Canyon National Park is the most endangered river.

National A portion of the Colorado River is among the 10 most endangered rivers in the country A portion of the Colorado River is among the 10 most endangered rivers in the country Listen · 3:47 3:47 A conservation group says pollution and climate change are among the pressures on rivers. A stretch of the Colorado River that flows through Grand Canyon National Park is the most endangered river. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor