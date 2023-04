A portion of the Colorado River is among the 10 most endangered rivers in the country A stretch of the Colorado River that flows through Grand Canyon National Park is listed as the most endangered river in the country. Climate change has a lot to do with why.

A portion of the Colorado River is among the 10 most endangered rivers in the country A portion of the Colorado River is among the 10 most endangered rivers in the country Audio will be available later today. A stretch of the Colorado River that flows through Grand Canyon National Park is listed as the most endangered river in the country. Climate change has a lot to do with why. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor