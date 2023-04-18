Accessibility links
Eating And Dancing At The 'Lakeside Supper Club' : 1A Supper clubs burst onto the scene in America in the 1930s. Back then, they were places where you could get a meal and dance.

One fictional venue, set in northern Minnesota, is the stage for a new book by J. Ryan Stradal.

The cover of the book, "Saturday Night at the Lakeside Supper Club." Penguin Random House hide caption

The cover of the book, "Saturday Night at the Lakeside Supper Club."

The best-selling author has previously won praise for "Kitchens of the Great Midwest" and "The Lager Queen of Minnesota."

He joins us to talk about his latest novel, 'Saturday Night at the Lakeside Supper Club.'

