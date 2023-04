How stand your ground laws have proliferated in the last decade Stand your ground laws have proliferated in the years since the shooting of Trayvon Martin, the Black teenage who was fatally shot by George Zimmerman in 2012.

Law How stand your ground laws have proliferated in the last decade How stand your ground laws have proliferated in the last decade Listen · 3:42 3:42 Stand your ground laws have proliferated in the years since the shooting of Trayvon Martin, the Black teenage who was fatally shot by George Zimmerman in 2012. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor