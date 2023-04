Kansas City mayor on the shooting of a Black teenager NPR's Scott Detrow talks with Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas about the investigation into the shooting of a Black teenager by a white homeowner after the teen mistakenly arrived at the wrong address.

National Kansas City mayor on the shooting of a Black teenager Kansas City mayor on the shooting of a Black teenager Listen · 4:38 4:38 NPR's Scott Detrow talks with Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas about the investigation into the shooting of a Black teenager by a white homeowner after the teen mistakenly arrived at the wrong address. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor