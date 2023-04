Fighting between two warring factions could suck Sudan into a wider conflict Despite calls for a ceasefire, the fighting in Sudan has not let up. The two warring factions, under the leadership of rival generals, are in danger of sucking the country into a wider conflict.

Despite calls for a ceasefire, the fighting in Sudan has not let up. The two warring factions, under the leadership of rival generals, are in danger of sucking the country into a wider conflict.