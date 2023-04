A tax loophole for bagels: An NYC company added another, inner bagel hole To sidestep the sandwich tax in New York, a bagel company teamed up with Philadelphia cream cheese to make a bagel injected with cream cheese — since it only counts as a sandwich if it's sliced open.

Economy A tax loophole for bagels: An NYC company added another, inner bagel hole To sidestep the sandwich tax in New York, a bagel company teamed up with Philadelphia cream cheese to make a bagel injected with cream cheese — since it only counts as a sandwich if it's sliced open.