Texas continues to exonerate people who were wrongly convicted during 'satanic panic' Texas courts are still exonerating people who were falsely convicted and imprisoned amid the "moral satanic panic" of the 1980s and '90s. Their persecution was based on lies and conspiracy theories.

Law Texas continues to exonerate people who were wrongly convicted during 'satanic panic' Texas continues to exonerate people who were wrongly convicted during 'satanic panic' Listen · 3:54 3:54 Texas courts are still exonerating people who were falsely convicted and imprisoned amid the "moral satanic panic" of the 1980s and '90s. Their persecution was based on lies and conspiracy theories. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor