Supreme Court delays ruling on mifepristone restrictions until Friday The announcement kicks the can down the road on what the high court will do for another few days. Mifepristone is used in about half of all abortions nationwide.

Supreme Court extends freeze on changes to abortion pill access until Friday

By 

NPR Washington Desk

People walk outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on Friday. Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

People walk outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on Friday.

Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday extended until Friday at midnight an administrative stay in an ongoing lower-court fight over the FDA-approved use of the abortion pill mifepristone.

The announcement kicks the can down the road on what the high court will do for another few days.

Mifepristone is used in about half of all abortions nationwide. It has been used by millions of women since it was first approved in 2000, and major medical organizations say it has a strong safety record. The drug is also commonly used to help manage miscarriages.

Its FDA approval was challenged in a lawsuit last year by a coalition of anti-abortion groups and doctors.

