Republicans block an effort to replace Feinstein on Senate Judiciary Committee A Senate fight over temporarily replacing Diane Feinstein on the judiciary panel is delaying the confirmation of several federal judicial nominees. Feinstein, who is 89, is recovering from shingles.

