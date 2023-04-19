The men's swimming and diving team at Howard University receives national recognition

Shortly after becoming the first all-Black swim team on the cover of Sports Illustrated, they won the Northeast Conference Championship. And now coach Nic Askew has received the Drake Hero Award.

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Michel Martin with congratulations for the Howard University swimming and diving team. Earlier this year, they became the first all-Black swim team on the cover of Sports Illustrated. Soon after, they won their first national title in 34 years. And yesterday, coach Nick Askew received the Drake HERO Award for those who make an impact within the world of sports reform. H, U - you know. If you don't know what that means, ask a Bison. They'll explain.

It's MORNING EDITION.

