The men's swimming and diving team at Howard University receives national recognition Shortly after becoming the first all-Black swim team on the cover of Sports Illustrated, they won the Northeast Conference Championship. And now coach Nic Askew has received the Drake Hero Award.

Shortly after becoming the first all-Black swim team on the cover of Sports Illustrated, they won the Northeast Conference Championship. And now coach Nic Askew has received the Drake Hero Award.