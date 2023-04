An app is the latest tool, and barrier, for migrants at the southern U.S. border The Biden administration has an app specifically for asylum-seekers and other migrants without valid visas. But it often stands between migrants and crossing the border from Mexico to the U.S.

Latin America An app is the latest tool, and barrier, for migrants at the southern U.S. border An app is the latest tool, and barrier, for migrants at the southern U.S. border Listen · 5:00 5:00 The Biden administration has an app specifically for asylum-seekers and other migrants without valid visas. But it often stands between migrants and crossing the border from Mexico to the U.S. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor