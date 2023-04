Did Ron DeSantis' presidential campaign peak before it began? NPR's Scott Detrow talks with Emily Mahoney, the political editor at The Tampa Bay Times, about how Ron Desantis' presidential campaign is faring compared to Donald Trump's.

Politics Did Ron DeSantis' presidential campaign peak before it began? Did Ron DeSantis' presidential campaign peak before it began? Listen · 4:07 4:07 NPR's Scott Detrow talks with Emily Mahoney, the political editor at The Tampa Bay Times, about how Ron Desantis' presidential campaign is faring compared to Donald Trump's. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor