The Ohio River, which supplies drinking water to millions of people, is endangered Ten rivers across the country make one conservation group's list of most endangered rivers, including the Ohio River.

Environment The Ohio River, which supplies drinking water to millions of people, is endangered The Ohio River, which supplies drinking water to millions of people, is endangered Listen · 3:50 3:50 Ten rivers across the country make one conservation group's list of most endangered rivers, including the Ohio River. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor