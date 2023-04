The end of an era: Netflix ends its DVD delivery service after 25 years Netflix announced yesterday that it is ending its DVD delivery service after 25 years. Loyal users are sad to see it go.

The end of an era: Netflix ends its DVD delivery service after 25 years