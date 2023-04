Lebron James' son Bronny faces a pivotal decision in his basketball career NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with The Athletic's Tobias Bass about where Lebron James' son will play basketball after high school. Bronny James may go to college or to play in the NBA development league.

Sports Lebron James' son Bronny faces a pivotal decision in his basketball career Lebron James' son Bronny faces a pivotal decision in his basketball career Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with The Athletic's Tobias Bass about where Lebron James' son will play basketball after high school. Bronny James may go to college or to play in the NBA development league. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor