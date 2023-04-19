Accessibility links
Weird Al on accordions, bathrooms, and getting turned down by Prince : Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! Weird Al joins panelists Josh Gondelman, Robby Hoffman, and Tom Bodett to talk about his new (mostly real) biopic, and what he would've done if Prince hadn't turned him down.

Weird Al on accordions, bathrooms, and getting turned down by Prince

Weird Al performing in Sydney, Australia
Paul McConnell/Getty Images
Weird Al performing in Sydney, Australia
Paul McConnell/Getty Images

Weird Al Yankovic's career as a performer of parody songs has been a wild ride: it's involved endless parties, orgies of excess, going from the heights to the depths and back again, and then, of course, his tragic death at the pinnacle of his fame. At least, that's what is depicted in the biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, a movie written and produced by Weird Al, and he wouldn't lie to us, would he?