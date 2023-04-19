Weird Al on accordions, bathrooms, and getting turned down by Prince

Enlarge this image Paul McConnell/Getty Images Paul McConnell/Getty Images

Weird Al Yankovic's career as a performer of parody songs has been a wild ride: it's involved endless parties, orgies of excess, going from the heights to the depths and back again, and then, of course, his tragic death at the pinnacle of his fame. At least, that's what is depicted in the biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, a movie written and produced by Weird Al, and he wouldn't lie to us, would he?