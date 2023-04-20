Accessibility links
How melting Arctic ice could be fueling extreme wildfires in the Western U.S. As Western wildfires get more destructive, scientists are finding a far-off connection to shrinking ice on the Arctic Ocean.
Special Series

Beyond the Poles: The far-reaching dangers of melting ice

How climate-driven ice loss threatens everyone

As the climate gets hotter, the Arctic is spending more days as open ocean. Sea ice is shrinking. It's breaking up earlier in the spring and forming later in the fall. Kathryn Hansen/NASA hide caption

Kathryn Hansen/NASA

Above the Arctic Circle, the community in Kotzebue, Alaska, is watching sea ice disappear as the climate gets hotter. In the Western U.S., firefighters are battling increasingly explosive wildfires, driven by hot, dry weather.

Scientists are finding these two extremes could be connected, a sign of how melting ice is causing ripple effects across the planet. You can also see images and video from Alaska and California here.

This story is part of the NPR Climate Desk series Beyond the Poles: The far-reaching dangers of melting ice.

This story is part of the NPR Climate Desk series Beyond the Poles: The far-reaching dangers of melting ice.

