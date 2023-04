Union-organized event pressures Congress to make good on a $4 billion promise Wildland firefighters are calling on Congress and the Biden administration to make good on a promise made last year to permanently boost their pay and benefits.

National Union-organized event pressures Congress to make good on a $4 billion promise Union-organized event pressures Congress to make good on a $4 billion promise Listen · 2:30 2:30 Wildland firefighters are calling on Congress and the Biden administration to make good on a promise made last year to permanently boost their pay and benefits. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor