Philly schools aim to lower shootings involving kids with conflict resolution skills Philadelphia schools are trying to keep students in surrounding neighborhoods safe from gun violence by offering support and monitors who can escort students home. Students are intervening, too.

National Philly schools aim to lower shootings involving kids with conflict resolution skills Philly schools aim to lower shootings involving kids with conflict resolution skills Listen · 5:21 5:21 Philadelphia schools are trying to keep students in surrounding neighborhoods safe from gun violence by offering support and monitors who can escort students home. Students are intervening, too. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor