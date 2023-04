LA County has a new tool that's helping trap junk before it flows into the ocean Los Angeles County is piloting a two-year project to determine if technology such as the Interceptor 007 is successful in capturing waste from major coastal cities, and keeping it from the oceans.

Environment LA County has a new tool that's helping trap junk before it flows into the ocean LA County has a new tool that's helping trap junk before it flows into the ocean Los Angeles County is piloting a two-year project to determine if technology such as the Interceptor 007 is successful in capturing waste from major coastal cities, and keeping it from the oceans.