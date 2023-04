Corporate funders return to GOP attorneys general who embraced Jan. 6 violence NPR's Michel Martin talks to Ilya Marritz of ProPublica on how corporate donations to a Republican attorneys general group dropped off after January 6, but they're rolling in again two years later.

National Corporate funders return to GOP attorneys general who embraced Jan. 6 violence Corporate funders return to GOP attorneys general who embraced Jan. 6 violence Listen · 3:58 3:58 NPR's Michel Martin talks to Ilya Marritz of ProPublica on how corporate donations to a Republican attorneys general group dropped off after January 6, but they're rolling in again two years later. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor