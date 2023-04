Why are Americans getting shot after mixing up addresses or cars? NPR's A Martinez talks to gun violence expert Allison Anderman about three shootings tied to mistakes: going to the wrong door, driveway and car. Are these as unusual events, and how is this tracked?

