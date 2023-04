Deadly stampede in Yemen comes ahead of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr A stampede at a Ramadan charity event in Yemen has killed scores of people. The tragedy was Yemen's deadliest in years that was not related to the country's long-running war.

