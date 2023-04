'Trinity,' the T-rex skeleton made from the bones of 3 dinosaurs, has a new owner A private, European collector bought the rare skeleton for more than $6 million at an auction in Switzerland. "Trinity" is estimated to be between 65 and 67 million years old.

Business 'Trinity,' the T-rex skeleton made from the bones of 3 dinosaurs, has a new owner 'Trinity,' the T-rex skeleton made from the bones of 3 dinosaurs, has a new owner Listen · 0:28 0:28 A private, European collector bought the rare skeleton for more than $6 million at an auction in Switzerland. "Trinity" is estimated to be between 65 and 67 million years old. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor