The new conservative bent of rap media; plus, the sweetness of 'Somebody Somewhere'

While hip hop has a history of anti-establishment and progressive politics, hip hop media is taking an increasingly conservative turn. Host Brittany Luse is joined by Rolling Stone staff writer Andre Gee to discuss one of the most influential current stars of hip hop media — DJ Akademiks — and what his conservative provocations and visibility say about changes in the rap landscape. Later, Brittany chats with actor, producer, and cabaret singer Bridget Everett about season two of her show, Somebody Somewhere on HBO. They talk about the show's distinctive coming-of-middle-age narrative and what it means to build community in small town America.

This episode was produced by Barton Girdwood, Alexis Williams, Liam McBain, and Corey Antonio Rose. It was edited by Bilal Qureshi, with additional editing by Jessica Placzek and Jessica Mendoza. Engineering support came from Stacey Abbott. Our executive producer is Veralyn Williams. Our VP of programming is Yolanda Sangweni and our senior VP of programming is Anya Grundmann.