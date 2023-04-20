Dougie Poole on the song that changed his life

The Song That Changed My Life is a segment that gives us the chance to talk with some of our favorite artists about the music that made them who they are. This week, we're joined by musician Dougie Poole.

Dougie Poole is a Maine-based singer-songwriter. He makes country music, but it's not your standard country fare.

Poole grew up in New York, so he's a long way from the states you usually associate with country music.

Yet his songs still have that familiar country twang. The kind you find in your usual George Strait song. But, Dougie's music is a little more experimental and a lot more psychedelic.

When we asked Dougie Poole to pick the song that changed his life, it's no surprise that he chose a song off the beaten track. It wasn't a tune from Dolly Parton or Garth Brooks.

The song was "Black Country" from the psychedelic noise rock duo Tonstartssbandht. And it inspired a college-aged Dougie Poole to start making music of his own.

Dougie's new album The Rainbow Wheel of Death is out now. If you'd like to catch Dougie on tour, you can find tickets here.