During Miami's poetry month, a poet shares her story through 5 lines on a billboard In Miami, poems are popping up on sidewalks, in photo booths and even on a billboard. It's part of a campaign to ensure every person in Miami encounters a poem during the month of April.

Culture During Miami's poetry month, a poet shares her story through 5 lines on a billboard During Miami's poetry month, a poet shares her story through 5 lines on a billboard Listen · 2:58 2:58 In Miami, poems are popping up on sidewalks, in photo booths and even on a billboard. It's part of a campaign to ensure every person in Miami encounters a poem during the month of April. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor