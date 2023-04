Author Judy Blume is finally ready to tell her own story in new documentary NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with author Judy Blume and filmmaker Davina Pardo about Judy Blume Forever, a documentary on the life and impact of one of the most celebrated children's writers.

