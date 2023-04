Four minutes into SpaceX's new Starship test flight, it tumbled and exploded SpaceX's new Starship launched from Texas on a test flight. Four minutes into the mission, it tumbled and exploded. No one was on board the rocket, which is the largest and most powerful ever built.

Space Four minutes into SpaceX's new Starship test flight, it tumbled and exploded Four minutes into SpaceX's new Starship test flight, it tumbled and exploded Listen · 3:43 3:43 SpaceX's new Starship launched from Texas on a test flight. Four minutes into the mission, it tumbled and exploded. No one was on board the rocket, which is the largest and most powerful ever built. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor