Extreme anti-gay legislation has much of Uganda's LGBTQ community living in fear For Uganda's LGBTQ community, the threat of harsh anti-gay legislation is forcing many into hiding and has left some facing unbearable choices about their future there.

Africa Extreme anti-gay legislation has much of Uganda's LGBTQ community living in fear Extreme anti-gay legislation has much of Uganda's LGBTQ community living in fear Listen · 3:59 3:59 For Uganda's LGBTQ community, the threat of harsh anti-gay legislation is forcing many into hiding and has left some facing unbearable choices about their future there. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor