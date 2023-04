From 'Short Wave': magnetosphere music, Jupiter's icy moons and a runaway black hole NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Short Wave hosts Regina Barber and Emily Kwong about the music of Earth's magnetosphere, a mission to Jupiter's icy moons, and a potential runaway supermassive black hole.

