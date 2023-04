Photograph or... 'promptograph?' Artist questions implications of AI generated images NPR's Scott Detrow talks with photographer Boris Elgadsen about his decision to reject a photography award he received for an image he created using AI.

Photography Photograph or... 'promptograph?' Artist questions implications of AI generated images NPR's Scott Detrow talks with photographer Boris Elgadsen about his decision to reject a photography award he received for an image he created using AI.