'Chevalier' tells the forgotten story of a Black composer in the 1700s NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with actor Kelvin Harrison Jr. about starring in the new movie Chevalier, which tells the forgotten story of Joseph Bologne, a Black composer and violinist of the 1700s.

'Chevalier' tells the forgotten story of a Black composer in the 1700s 'Chevalier' tells the forgotten story of a Black composer in the 1700s Audio will be available later today. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with actor Kelvin Harrison Jr. about starring in the new movie Chevalier, which tells the forgotten story of Joseph Bologne, a Black composer and violinist of the 1700s. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor