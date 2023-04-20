Remembering crime writer Anne Perry and LGBTQ editor Michael Denneny : Fresh Air For decades, Anne Perry, who died April 10, kept secret the fact that she was one of the teenage girls involved in the murder depicted in the 1994 film Heavenly Creatures. Originally broadcast in 1994.



One of the first openly gay editors working at a major publishing house, Michael Denneny launched the Stonewall Inn Editions imprint. He died April 12. Originally broadcast in 1987 and 1994.



Plus, Kevin Whitehead reviews Walter Smith III's album return to casual. And Justin Chang reviews the film, Beau is Afraid.

Fresh Air Remembering crime writer Anne Perry and LGBTQ editor Michael Denneny Remembering crime writer Anne Perry and LGBTQ editor Michael Denneny Listen · 46:55 46:55 For decades, Anne Perry, who died April 10, kept secret the fact that she was one of the teenage girls involved in the murder depicted in the 1994 film Heavenly Creatures. Originally broadcast in 1994.



One of the first openly gay editors working at a major publishing house, Michael Denneny launched the Stonewall Inn Editions imprint. He died April 12. Originally broadcast in 1987 and 1994.



Plus, Kevin Whitehead reviews Walter Smith III's album return to casual. And Justin Chang reviews the film, Beau is Afraid. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor