The Best of Car Talk #2337: The Mind of the Modern Mechanic #2337: The Mind of the Modern Mechanic Listen · 35:33 35:33 Kathy has called seeking wisdom of a sort from our two witless wonders. Her husband is a mechanic, and while he can work magic with engines he can't seem to keep a simple schedule or estimate how long a job will take or remember much of anything that Kathy tells him. Will Click and Clack stand up for a brother mechanic or admit to Kathy that they've already forgotten what her questions were? Check it out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.